TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Monday, October 5, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;61;SE;12;53%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;63;ESE;10;42%

Alice;Clear;65;SW;6;96%

Alpine;Clear;60;WSW;3;61%

Amarillo;Clear;56;S;10;51%

Angleton;Clear;64;Calm;0;89%

Arlington;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;59%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;71;N;3;52%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;69;NNE;8;65%

Bay;Clear;63;Calm;0;97%

Beaumont;Clear;67;NNE;3;82%

Beeville;Clear;62;SW;2;89%

Borger;Clear;63;SSE;22;38%

Bowie;Clear;47;Calm;0;87%

Breckenridge;Clear;58;SE;5;60%

Brenham;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;81%

Bridgeport;Clear;49;Calm;0;83%

Brownsville;Clear;68;Calm;0;89%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;76%

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;66;ENE;5;60%

Canadian;Clear;60;S;13;45%

Castroville;Clear;75;Calm;0;54%

Childress;Clear;59;SE;10;49%

Cleburne;Clear;59;NE;7;62%

College Station;Mostly clear;69;NE;10;62%

Comanche;Clear;57;S;3;68%

Conroe;Partly cloudy;69;NNE;6;75%

Corpus Christi;Clear;65;SW;5;86%

Corsicana;Clear;61;NE;6;69%

Cotulla;Clear;69;SSE;6;65%

Dalhart;Clear;58;S;15;55%

Dallas Love;Clear;63;E;6;53%

Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;58;Calm;0;64%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;59;NNE;3;59%

Decatur;Clear;56;NE;3;62%

Del Rio;Clear;72;E;7;59%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;65;E;3;63%

Denton;Clear;49;NNW;3;86%

Dryden;Clear;63;WNW;2;60%

Dumas;Clear;52;SSE;9;51%

Edinburg;Mostly clear;69;NNW;1;88%

El Paso;Mostly clear;72;E;3;33%

Ellington;Mostly clear;69;NNE;2;77%

Falfurrias;Clear;60;SW;3;100%

Fort Hood;Clear;62;NE;3;64%

Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;60;ENE;3;57%

Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;57;N;5;66%

Fort Worth Nas;Clear;59;WNW;3;67%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;49;Calm;0;92%

Fredericksburg;Partly cloudy;63;E;3;75%

Gainesville;Clear;52;Calm;0;70%

Galveston;Clear;73;E;3;75%

Gatesville;Clear;55;Calm;0;76%

Georgetown;Clear;62;Calm;0;72%

Giddings;Clear;70;NNE;3;75%

Gilmer;Clear;56;Calm;0;85%

Graham;Clear;52;Calm;0;78%

Granbury;Clear;56;E;3;67%

Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;59%

Greenville;Clear;55;Calm;0;81%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;63;ENE;12;49%

Hamilton;Clear;59;ESE;3;60%

Harlingen;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;96%

Hearne;Clear;57;Calm;0;92%

Hebbronville;Clear;63;SW;6;93%

Henderson;Clear;57;Calm;0;88%

Hereford;Clear;58;S;10;48%

Hillsboro;Clear;60;ENE;10;60%

Hondo;Clear;67;ENE;8;60%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;72;NE;12;73%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;72;NNW;5;68%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;72;NE;12;73%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly clear;62;N;5;100%

Houston Clover;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;78%

Houston Hooks;Mostly clear;70;N;5;72%

Houston Hull;Clear;68;N;5;83%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly clear;69;NNE;6;83%

Huntsville;Mostly clear;65;N;5;80%

Ingleside;Mostly clear;71;SSE;3;78%

Jacksonville;Clear;55;N;2;94%

Jasper;Clear;66;NE;5;88%

Junction;Clear;68;ENE;7;69%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly clear;73;NE;7;64%

Kerrville;Clear;65;Calm;0;78%

Killeen;Clear;62;NE;3;64%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;62;NE;3;64%

Kingsville Nas;Clear;67;SSW;9;90%

La Grange;Clear;68;N;3;79%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;65;ENE;7;64%

Lancaster;Clear;55;NE;3;71%

Laredo;Clear;71;SSE;5;66%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;67%

Longview;Clear;56;NE;2;91%

Lubbock;Clear;61;SE;9;48%

Lufkin;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;80%

Mcallen;Clear;69;Calm;0;83%

Mcgregor;Clear;56;S;2;80%

Mckinney;Clear;51;N;3;85%

Mesquite;Clear;56;Calm;0;66%

Midland;Clear;67;SE;13;59%

Midland Airpark;Clear;67;SE;13;59%

Midlothian;Clear;57;Calm;0;70%

Mineola;Clear;51;NNE;2;93%

Mineral Wells;Clear;54;E;3;71%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;54;Calm;0;92%

Nacogdoches;Clear;62;N;3;89%

New Braunfels;Clear;69;NE;7;67%

Odessa;Clear;69;SSE;13;52%

Orange;Clear;65;N;3;85%

Palacios;Clear;67;Calm;0;93%

Palestine;Clear;54;N;5;100%

Pampa;Clear;59;SSE;21;45%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;61;S;20;38%

Paris;Clear;55;E;8;83%

Pecos;Clear;65;SE;8;54%

Perryton;Clear;56;S;13;48%

Plainview;Clear;55;SSE;9;51%

Pleasanton;Clear;66;Calm;0;81%

Port Aransas;Clear;74;SSE;4;77%

Port Isabel;Clear;69;ENE;3;84%

Port Lavaca;Clear;68;WSW;3;82%

Randolph AFB;Clear;71;ENE;7;65%

Robstown;Clear;65;SW;5;84%

Rockport;Clear;64;Calm;0;100%

Rocksprings;Mostly clear;64;SSE;4;66%

San Angelo;Clear;62;NNE;3;64%

San Antonio;Clear;71;NE;3;56%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;72;NE;6;63%

San Marcos;Clear;68;NNE;8;72%

Seminole;Clear;60;SE;6;68%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;51;E;3;79%

Snyder;Clear;60;ESE;5;52%

Sonora;Clear;68;SE;5;68%

Stephenville;Clear;58;NE;3;59%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;55;E;5;84%

Sweetwater;Clear;62;SE;9;49%

Temple;Clear;60;NNE;5;66%

Terrell;Clear;53;NNE;5;79%

Tyler;Clear;56;NE;1;89%

Uvalde;Clear;67;E;5;53%

Vernon;Clear;56;ESE;5;65%

Victoria;Clear;62;WSW;1;89%

Waco;Clear;54;N;6;77%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;93%

Wharton;Clear;64;NW;3;89%

Wichita Falls;Showers;54;ESE;8;69%

Wink;Clear;65;SE;8;54%

Zapata;Clear;63;SE;4;78%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather