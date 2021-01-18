TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CST Monday, January 18, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Clear;40;SSE;10;57% Abilene Dyess;Mostly clear;32;SSE;6;67% Alice;Mostly cloudy;53;SE;4;94% Alpine;Clear;48;WSW;8;23% Amarillo;Clear;36;SSW;9;64% Angleton;Clear;40;Calm;0;85% Arlington;Mostly clear;40;S;7;55% Austin;Partly cloudy;40;Calm;0;77% Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;40;SW;3;64% Bay;Clear;40;Calm;0;97% Beaumont;Clear;42;NNE;1;79% Beeville;Clear;48;ENE;5;99% Borger;Mostly clear;40;SSW;15;48% Bowie;Mostly clear;31;Calm;0;73% Breckenridge;Partly cloudy;37;SSE;8;66% Brenham;Mostly clear;38;Calm;0;86% Bridgeport;Mostly clear;29;Calm;0;79% Brownsville;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;89% Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;74% Burnet;Clear;38;Calm;0;70% Canadian;Mostly clear;29;SW;3;65% Castroville;Clear;44;WNW;5;69% Childress;Mostly clear;35;SW;10;64% Cleburne;Mostly clear;39;S;3;56% College Station;Clear;42;Calm;0;62% Comanche;Mostly clear;37;S;7;64% Conroe;Mostly clear;36;Calm;0;78% Corpus Christi;Clear;54;SE;7;92% Corsicana;Mostly clear;42;SSE;6;70% Cotulla;Clear;51;SE;6;82% Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;25;SW;8;74% Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;39;ESE;3;64% Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;44;S;7;43% Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;37;SSW;6;64% Decatur;Mostly clear;45;SSE;7;37% Del Rio;Mostly clear;47;E;8;55% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;40;NE;3;68% Denton;Mostly clear;28;Calm;0;81% Dryden;Mostly clear;34;NNW;5;49% Dumas;Clear;33;SW;12;62% Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;61;ESE;1;97% El Paso;Partly cloudy;45;SW;3;24% Ellington;Partly cloudy;43;Calm;0;75% Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;99% Fort Hood;Clear;42;Calm;0;56% Fort Worth;Mostly clear;38;Calm;0;64% Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly clear;40;SSW;3;50% Fort Worth Nas;Mostly clear;39;Calm;0;64% Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly clear;30;Calm;0;80% Fredericksburg;Clear;31;N;3;81% Gainesville;Mostly clear;33;Calm;0;59% Galveston;Mostly clear;50;N;3;86% Gatesville;Clear;34;Calm;0;80% Georgetown;Mostly clear;37;Calm;0;75% Giddings;Mostly clear;40;Calm;0;82% Gilmer;Clear;32;Calm;0;79% Graham;Mostly clear;29;Calm;0;84% Granbury;Mostly clear;32;Calm;0;80% Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;40;S;7;55% Greenville;Clear;34;Calm;0;74% Guadalupe Pass;Partly cloudy;45;SW;18;13% Hamilton;Mostly clear;40;S;6;58% Harlingen;Clear;55;SE;3;96% Hearne;Mostly clear;36;Calm;0;86% Hebbronville;Partly cloudy;49;Calm;0;84% Henderson;Clear;30;Calm;0;88% Hereford;Mostly clear;32;WSW;9;74% Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;37;Calm;0;68% Hondo;Clear;41;ENE;6;64% Houston;Partly cloudy;57;Calm;0;35% Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;45;Calm;0;65% Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly clear;57;Calm;0;35% Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;40;Calm;0;86% Houston Clover;Clear;43;Calm;0;76% Houston Hooks;Mostly clear;39;Calm;0;79% Houston Hull;Clear;43;Calm;0;70% Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;67% Huntsville;Clear;38;Calm;0;75% Ingleside;Partly cloudy;57;S;6;90% Jacksonville;Clear;31;WNW;1;89% Jasper;Clear;33;Calm;0;98% Junction;Clear;34;W;3;75% Kellyusa Airport;Clear;44;Calm;0;57% Kerrville;Clear;32;Calm;0;85% Killeen;Clear;42;Calm;0;56% Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly clear;42;Calm;0;56% Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;54;ESE;5;92% La Grange;Clear;38;Calm;0;86% Lago Vista;Clear;37;Calm;0;73% Lancaster;Clear;32;Calm;0;80% Laredo;Mostly clear;53;ESE;7;82% Llano;Partly cloudy;34;Calm;0;80% Longview;Clear;32;WSW;1;83% Lubbock;Clear;35;S;6;68% Lufkin;Clear;34;Calm;0;88% Mcallen;Clear;59;SE;6;92% Mcgregor;Clear;34;SW;3;78% Mckinney;Mostly clear;33;S;3;66% Mesquite;Partly cloudy;36;S;5;69% Midland;Mostly clear;41;S;12;53% Midland Airpark;Mostly clear;41;S;12;53% Midlothian;Partly cloudy;37;Calm;0;66% Mineola;Clear;31;E;2;85% Mineral Wells;Partly cloudy;35;Calm;0;66% Mount Pleasant;Clear;32;Calm;0;87% Nacogdoches;Clear;30;Calm;0;88% New Braunfels;Clear;45;Calm;0;53% Odessa;Partly cloudy;41;S;8;49% Orange;Clear;40;Calm;0;90% Palacios;Clear;47;ESE;5;92% Palestine;Clear;33;Calm;0;93% Pampa;Mostly clear;36;SSW;14;60% Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly clear;30;Calm;0;69% Paris;Clear;34;SW;6;61% Pecos;Partly cloudy;33;Calm;0;65% Perryton;Clear;29;SSW;9;68% Plainview;Clear;31;SSW;7;70% Pleasanton;Clear;45;Calm;0;76% Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;59;SE;4;85% Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;59;SE;3;86% Port Lavaca;Clear;48;ENE;3;86% Randolph AFB;Clear;41;N;5;66% Robstown;Clear;58;SE;7;89% Rockport;Clear;55;SE;6;96% Rocksprings;Clear;43;SSE;5;69% San Angelo;Mostly clear;38;S;7;64% San Antonio;Clear;44;NE;2;64% San Antonio Stinson;Clear;43;NNW;3;67% San Marcos;Clear;36;NNW;3;78% Seminole;Mostly cloudy;34;SSW;6;69% Sherman-Denison;Mostly clear;39;S;5;45% Snyder;Mostly clear;34;S;8;70% Sonora;Mostly clear;30;Calm;0;86% Stephenville;Mostly clear;33;S;3;79% Sulphur Springs;Clear;36;SSW;6;60% Sweetwater;Clear;42;SSE;16;48% Temple;Mostly clear;35;WNW;3;95% Terrell;Mostly clear;32;Calm;0;81% Tyler;Clear;36;NW;3;71% Uvalde;Clear;44;ENE;8;69% Vernon;Partly cloudy;33;SW;7;75% Victoria;Clear;46;ENE;2;76% Waco;Clear;34;Calm;0;78% Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;94% Wharton;Clear;40;Calm;0;88% Wichita Falls;Mostly clear;34;S;5;66% Wink;Mostly cloudy;37;ESE;6;54% Zapata;Mostly clear;52;ENE;3;95%