Weather

TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Tuesday, July 27, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;9;54%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;8;41%

Alice;Clear;72;Calm;0;100%

Alpine;Clear;78;Calm;0;35%

Amarillo;Cloudy;73;NNE;1;64%

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;86%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;8;58%

Austin;Partly cloudy;82;S;3;69%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;75;SSW;6;93%

Bay;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;94%

Beaumont;Cloudy;83;SSW;2;75%

Beeville;Clear;77;S;3;98%

Borger;Cloudy;75;E;3;81%

Bowie;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;72%

Breckenridge;Cloudy;86;SSE;4;53%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;89%

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;82;Calm;0;58%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;2;89%

Brownwood;Partly cloudy;81;SE;3;48%

Burnet;Partly cloudy;79;S;2;67%

Canadian;Thunderstorms;73;N;2;81%

Castroville;Clear;75;SE;2;78%

Childress;Mostly cloudy;82;E;7;59%

Cleburne;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;3;71%

College Station;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;5;73%

Comanche;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;5;62%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;93%

Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;76;SSE;5;97%

Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;6;81%

Cotulla;Mostly clear;81;SE;8;76%

Dalhart;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;80%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;89;S;9;56%

Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;86;SSE;9;58%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;87;SSE;8;60%

Decatur;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;6;57%

Del Rio;Partly cloudy;88;E;7;49%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;83;E;9;57%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;3;68%

Dryden;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;5;41%

Dumas;Cloudy;68;SSE;3;91%

Edinburg;Partly cloudy;80;SE;4;87%

El Paso;Cloudy;77;N;4;56%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;6;78%

Falfurrias;Clear;73;SSE;3;95%

Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;80;SE;3;73%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;3;56%

Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;88;SSE;9;56%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;3;59%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;83;Calm;0;65%

Fredericksburg;Mostly clear;71;Calm;0;81%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;3;75%

Galveston;Partly cloudy;85;SSW;6;74%

Gatesville;Partly cloudy;79;SE;4;76%

Georgetown;Partly cloudy;83;S;2;69%

Giddings;Clear;79;E;1;91%

Gilmer;Partly cloudy;80;ENE;1;91%

Graham;Mostly cloudy;85;SE;3;53%

Granbury;Partly cloudy;86;SSE;3;64%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;4;60%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;80;S;2;83%

Guadalupe Pass;Partly cloudy;75;NE;18;42%

Hamilton;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;3;65%

Harlingen;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;100%

Hearne;Clear;79;ESE;2;78%

Hebbronville;Clear;76;ESE;4;95%

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;79;E;1;92%

Hereford;Mostly cloudy;71;NNE;2;70%

Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;4;77%

Hondo;Clear;79;SE;5;73%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;84;SSW;2;71%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;84;SSW;6;76%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;82;WSW;8;78%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;95%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;82;Calm;0;84%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;84%

Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;83;SSW;5;79%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;85;S;6;74%

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;66%

Ingleside;Clear;79;S;3;91%

Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;78;SE;1;91%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;94%

Junction;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;5;40%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;8;80%

Kerrville;Clear;73;Calm;0;83%

Killeen;Partly cloudy;80;SE;3;73%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;82;SE;5;71%

Kingsville Nas;Clear;77;Calm;0;93%

La Grange;Clear;79;SSW;5;93%

Lago Vista;Mostly clear;78;S;2;70%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;3;81%

Laredo;Partly cloudy;83;SE;13;66%

Llano;Partly cloudy;78;SSW;2;74%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;81;E;1;89%

Lubbock;Partly cloudy;73;NNE;4;65%

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;87%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;8;84%

Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;8;71%

Mckinney;Cloudy;83;S;6;71%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;80;S;6;84%

Midland;Partly cloudy;78;N;9;51%

Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;78;N;9;51%

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;74%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;2;91%

Mineral Wells;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;8;64%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;91%

Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;92%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;3;84%

Odessa;Partly cloudy;79;N;10;46%

Orange;Cloudy;84;SSE;2;73%

Palacios;Clear;85;SSW;6;71%

Palestine;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;88%

Pampa;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;81%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;69;WNW;3;93%

Paris;Cloudy;82;SE;7;79%

Pecos;Partly cloudy;81;NE;8;45%

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;75;WSW;10;63%

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;68;NE;3;84%

Pleasanton;Clear;79;SSE;4;88%

Port Aransas;Clear;83;SSE;5;78%

Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;80;SE;4;86%

Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;82;SSW;3;75%

Randolph AFB;Mostly clear;78;SE;5;81%

Robstown;Clear;79;Calm;0;94%

Rockport;Clear;81;S;3;84%

Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;8;62%

San Angelo;Partly cloudy;82;S;10;36%

San Antonio;Mostly clear;80;SSE;2;77%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly clear;81;SSE;6;81%

San Marcos;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;93%

Seminole;Mostly cloudy;74;NNW;3;58%

Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;85;S;8;64%

Snyder;Partly cloudy;81;NNW;12;47%

Sonora;Partly cloudy;80;S;4;38%

Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;3;65%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;83;S;3;81%

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;7;45%

Temple;Partly cloudy;81;SE;6;71%

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;3;82%

Tyler;Partly cloudy;81;S;2;85%

Uvalde;Clear;78;E;3;79%

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;83;E;9;69%

Victoria;Clear;76;SSW;2;90%

Waco;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;10;64%

Weslaco;Partly cloudy;78;SE;6;85%

Wharton;Mostly clear;76;SSW;2;91%

Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;74%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;80;N;3;50%

Zapata;Partly cloudy;84;SE;7;72%

_____

