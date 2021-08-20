Skip to main content
Weather

TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Friday, August 20, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Showers;80;S;10;66%

Abilene Dyess;Showers;79;S;10;69%

Alice;Mostly clear;80;SSE;8;90%

Alpine;Partly cloudy;69;S;10;72%

Amarillo;Partly cloudy;77;S;6;67%

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;5;84%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;10;58%

Austin;Partly cloudy;81;N;6;68%

Austin Bergstrom;Clear;77;S;6;81%

Bay;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;8;90%

Beaumont;Showers;82;SE;2;85%

Beeville;Clear;79;SE;5;98%

Borger;Partly cloudy;79;S;17;68%

Bowie;Clear;80;S;10;74%

Breckenridge;Partly cloudy;81;S;5;77%

Brenham;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;89%

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;82;S;10;66%

Brownsville;Mostly clear;83;SE;6;82%

Brownwood;Cloudy;82;SSE;10;65%

Burnet;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;6;77%

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;75;S;6;78%

Castroville;Partly cloudy;81;SE;5;78%

Childress;Cloudy;77;SSE;14;81%

Cleburne;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;5;72%

College Station;Partly cloudy;80;S;7;82%

Comanche;Partly cloudy;80;S;10;72%

Conroe;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;96%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;84;SE;14;82%

Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;10;87%

Cotulla;Clear;85;SSE;15;62%

Dalhart;Partly cloudy;70;S;9;58%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;84;S;12;64%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;83;S;9;64%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;85;S;13;60%

Decatur;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;13;66%

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;88;E;7;58%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;86;ESE;13;66%

Denton;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;4;73%

Dryden;Cloudy;77;WNW;1;75%

Dumas;Partly cloudy;73;S;9;61%

Edinburg;Mostly clear;82;SE;5;86%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;2;48%

Ellington;Partly cloudy;82;SE;6;83%

Falfurrias;Mostly clear;78;SSE;5;91%

Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;9;69%

Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;6;60%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;84;S;17;60%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;5;66%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;10;65%

Fredericksburg;Partly cloudy;78;S;3;79%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;6;80%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;87;SSE;13;71%

Gatesville;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;7;77%

Georgetown;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;5;73%

Giddings;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;3;87%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;3;94%

Graham;Partly cloudy;86;S;9;64%

Granbury;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;4;68%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;5;55%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;5;94%

Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;74;SW;8;68%

Hamilton;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;6;71%

Harlingen;Clear;81;SE;8;90%

Hearne;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;5;80%

Hebbronville;Clear;78;SE;9;90%

Henderson;Showers;77;SE;5;92%

Hereford;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;7;73%

Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;80;S;7;79%

Hondo;Partly cloudy;82;SE;13;71%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;2;77%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;85;SSE;9;74%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;10;83%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;95%

Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;83;Calm;0;82%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;83;NE;1;79%

Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;83;S;6;82%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;80;S;5;84%

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;83;S;7;76%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;86;S;8;81%

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;3;91%

Jasper;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;100%

Junction;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;13;60%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;81;SE;13;77%

Kerrville;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;13;81%

Killeen;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;9;69%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;82;S;14;69%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly clear;83;SSE;8;79%

La Grange;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;3;88%

Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;4;75%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;4;80%

Laredo;Partly cloudy;87;SE;18;61%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;6;71%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;5;94%

Lubbock;Cloudy;76;SSW;11;72%

Lufkin;Partly cloudy;79;SE;3;90%

Mcallen;Mostly clear;82;ESE;12;87%

Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;81;S;12;73%

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;9;78%

Mesquite;Partly cloudy;79;SE;7;91%

Midland;Cloudy;73;S;8;77%

Midland Airpark;Cloudy;73;S;8;77%

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;5;80%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;4;92%

Mineral Wells;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;10;71%

Mount Pleasant;Partly cloudy;75;SE;7;98%

Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;78;SE;6;96%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;78;S;6;86%

Odessa;Cloudy;74;SSE;12;66%

Orange;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;2;84%

Palacios;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;10;79%

Palestine;Partly cloudy;81;S;6;94%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;75;S;18;86%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;74;S;14;78%

Paris;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;12;96%

Pecos;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;84%

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;73;S;15;79%

Plainview;Cloudy;75;S;11;73%

Pleasanton;Mostly clear;80;SSE;5;85%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;10;76%

Port Isabel;Clear;84;SE;8;79%

Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;85;SE;5;73%

Randolph AFB;Partly cloudy;77;SE;6;94%

Robstown;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;7;86%

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;9;79%

Rocksprings;Cloudy;79;SE;9;79%

San Angelo;Cloudy;73;NNW;2;89%

San Antonio;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;4;83%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;82;SE;12;79%

San Marcos;Mostly clear;79;S;7;90%

Seminole;Cloudy;74;S;5;73%

Sherman-Denison;Partly cloudy;80;SE;9;77%

Snyder;Showers;75;SW;7;68%

Sonora;Cloudy;74;E;3;86%

Stephenville;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;7;73%

Sulphur Springs;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;6;93%

Sweetwater;Cloudy;80;SSW;12;65%

Temple;Partly cloudy;82;S;14;69%

Terrell;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;9;87%

Tyler;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;4;93%

Uvalde;Partly cloudy;82;SE;13;78%

Vernon;Cloudy;78;S;15;71%

Victoria;Mostly clear;79;SSE;3;88%

Waco;Partly cloudy;82;S;17;71%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;6;86%

Wharton;Partly cloudy;81;SE;3;87%

Wichita Falls;Cloudy;79;S;10;83%

Wink;Cloudy;78;SSE;10;66%

Zapata;Clear;85;SE;10;68%

