TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Friday, August 27, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;77;SE;6;73%

Abilene Dyess;Partly cloudy;80;SE;9;54%

Alice;Partly cloudy;76;SE;3;97%

Alpine;Clear;74;SE;3;53%

Amarillo;Clear;73;S;4;60%

Angleton;Thunderstorms;79;E;7;88%

Arlington;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;76%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;68%

Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;75;Calm;0;96%

Bay;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;97%

Beaumont;Cloudy;79;E;5;87%

Beeville;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;2;98%

Borger;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;7;49%

Bowie;Clear;76;Calm;0;79%

Breckenridge;Clear;79;ESE;3;70%

Brenham;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;91%

Bridgeport;Clear;74;Calm;0;87%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;81;S;2;80%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;75;E;3;78%

Burnet;Partly cloudy;76;NE;1;81%

Canadian;Partly cloudy;76;S;6;66%

Castroville;Partly cloudy;80;E;2;74%

Childress;Mostly clear;81;SSE;8;60%

Cleburne;Partly cloudy;81;ESE;2;72%

College Station;Partly cloudy;80;E;5;78%

Comanche;Partly cloudy;74;SSE;5;85%

Conroe;Partly cloudy;76;E;3;93%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;87%

Corsicana;Partly cloudy;79;SE;7;76%

Cotulla;Partly cloudy;79;SE;4;69%

Dalhart;Partly cloudy;73;S;9;54%

Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;85;E;6;64%

Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;6;67%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;84;ESE;5;64%

Decatur;Clear;78;E;5;71%

Del Rio;Partly cloudy;83;E;9;62%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;78;E;6;75%

Denton;Mostly clear;80;E;2;78%

Dryden;Partly cloudy;77;E;3;55%

Dumas;Partly cloudy;70;S;8;60%

Edinburg;Partly cloudy;80;S;3;84%

El Paso;Partly cloudy;82;E;3;42%

Ellington;Cloudy;81;NNE;9;88%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;74;S;5;91%

Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;80;E;2;73%

Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;84;ESE;2;61%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;84;ESE;5;62%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;2;66%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;81%

Fredericksburg;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;88%

Gainesville;Clear;76;ENE;2;79%

Galveston;Cloudy;82;WNW;3;81%

Gatesville;Partly cloudy;79;E;2;73%

Georgetown;Partly cloudy;78;E;1;77%

Giddings;Partly cloudy;76;ENE;2;91%

Gilmer;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;1;85%

Graham;Clear;80;ESE;2;65%

Granbury;Mostly clear;79;ESE;1;74%

Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;3;65%

Greenville;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;3;85%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;71;ENE;18;60%

Hamilton;Partly cloudy;77;SE;2;73%

Harlingen;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;90%

Hearne;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;3;82%

Hebbronville;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;4;84%

Henderson;Partly cloudy;74;ESE;3;88%

Hereford;Clear;71;S;4;68%

Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;5;84%

Hondo;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;6;73%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;81;NE;3;79%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;81;ENE;7;84%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;79;E;9;88%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Thunderstorms;81;ENE;6;91%

Houston Clover;Thunderstorms;78;SSE;7;90%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;2;88%

Houston Hull;Cloudy;81;NE;8;84%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;78;E;9;86%

Huntsville;Partly cloudy;79;E;3;81%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;80;SW;3;87%

Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;73;ESE;1;91%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;73;E;5;100%

Junction;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;90%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;6;77%

Kerrville;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;90%

Killeen;Partly cloudy;80;E;2;73%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;80;E;3;76%

Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;79;S;3;90%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;78;ENE;1;97%

Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;75;SSE;1;70%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;80;ESE;3;80%

Laredo;Partly cloudy;84;SE;10;63%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;76;N;2;79%

Longview;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;3;85%

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;5;66%

Lufkin;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;93%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;6;87%

Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;78%

Mckinney;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;73%

Mesquite;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;6;82%

Midland;Mostly clear;77;SE;7;62%

Midland Airpark;Mostly clear;77;SE;7;62%

Midlothian;Partly cloudy;80;SE;5;76%

Mineola;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;3;83%

Mineral Wells;Clear;77;E;5;76%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly clear;76;ESE;5;87%

Nacogdoches;Mostly clear;74;ESE;5;93%

New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;87%

Odessa;Partly cloudy;78;SE;9;55%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;80;ESE;5;82%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;78;NE;6;90%

Palestine;Partly cloudy;75;E;3;88%

Pampa;Partly cloudy;74;S;9;69%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly clear;75;SSE;9;57%

Paris;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;8;78%

Pecos;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;6;51%

Perryton;Partly cloudy;75;S;10;56%

Plainview;Partly cloudy;72;SE;8;71%

Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;79;E;2;86%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;4;76%

Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;83;S;3;75%

Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;82;E;2;81%

Randolph AFB;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;84%

Robstown;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;85%

Rockport;Partly cloudy;84;S;3;79%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;73;E;4;86%

San Angelo;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;78%

San Antonio;Partly cloudy;79;SE;1;81%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;5;73%

San Marcos;Partly cloudy;77;N;5;81%

Seminole;Mostly clear;72;SE;4;71%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;76;Calm;0;81%

Snyder;Clear;77;S;4;69%

Sonora;Partly cloudy;73;E;3;86%

Stephenville;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;75%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly clear;79;SSE;4;82%

Sweetwater;Clear;75;SE;7;64%

Temple;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;3;78%

Terrell;Partly cloudy;81;ESE;6;81%

Tyler;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;2;85%

Uvalde;Partly cloudy;76;E;3;80%

Vernon;Clear;81;SE;6;65%

Victoria;Partly cloudy;75;SSW;1;83%

Waco;Partly cloudy;80;E;8;73%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;77;S;5;87%

Wharton;Cloudy;77;NNE;2;92%

Wichita Falls;Clear;77;SE;5;76%

Wink;Partly cloudy;77;SE;9;62%

Zapata;Partly cloudy;84;SE;4;66%

