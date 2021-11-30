Skip to main content
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Tuesday, November 30, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;58;SSW;9;50%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;60;S;9;44%

Alice;Fog;48;W;3;100%

Alpine;Clear;51;SW;15;58%

Amarillo;Clear;55;SW;7;33%

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;89%

Arlington;Clear;56;SSW;8;57%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;58%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;51;SSW;7;74%

Bay;Fog;46;Calm;0;100%

Beaumont;Clear;50;WSW;2;93%

Beeville;Clear;48;Calm;0;94%

Borger;Clear;58;SSW;9;28%

Bowie;Clear;47;SSE;3;73%

Breckenridge;Clear;57;SSW;7;54%

Brenham;Clear;51;Calm;0;82%

Bridgeport;Clear;45;Calm;0;82%

Brownsville;Fog;55;Calm;0;96%

Brownwood;Clear;48;SSE;4;80%

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;76%

Canadian;Mostly clear;40;Calm;0;53%

Castroville;Clear;48;Calm;0;93%

Childress;Mostly clear;54;SW;9;36%

Cleburne;Clear;50;S;8;76%

College Station;Clear;53;S;7;76%

Comanche;Clear;59;SW;8;59%

Conroe;Clear;43;Calm;0;100%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;48;Calm;5;100%

Corsicana;Clear;52;S;5;70%

Cotulla;Clear;56;SSE;5;64%

Dalhart;Partly cloudy;41;WNW;3;46%

Dallas Love;Clear;56;SSE;6;57%

Dallas Redbird;Clear;55;S;9;56%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Clear;54;S;8;61%

Decatur;Clear;56;S;7;56%

Del Rio;Partly cloudy;59;E;3;69%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;55;ESE;7;78%

Denton;Clear;52;SSE;6;68%

Dryden;Mostly clear;47;NNE;3;82%

Dumas;Mostly clear;48;SSW;13;32%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;59;SE;1;99%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;48;NW;2;72%

Ellington;Fog;50;Calm;0;100%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;100%

Fort Hood;Mostly clear;53;SSW;5;72%

Fort Worth;Clear;55;S;5;58%

Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;52;SSE;7;66%

Fort Worth Nas;Clear;55;S;7;63%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;56;S;8;58%

Fredericksburg;Clear;41;Calm;0;91%

Gainesville;Clear;50;Calm;0;68%

Galveston;Clear;59;Calm;0;80%

Gatesville;Clear;55;Calm;0;66%

Georgetown;Partly cloudy;47;Calm;0;76%

Giddings;Clear;47;Calm;0;95%

Gilmer;Clear;50;S;6;70%

Graham;Mostly clear;56;S;3;55%

Granbury;Clear;52;Calm;0;69%

Grand Prairie;Clear;56;SSW;8;57%

Greenville;Clear;44;S;3;83%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;51;NW;5;30%

Hamilton;Clear;54;SW;10;70%

Harlingen;Fog;52;Calm;0;100%

Hearne;Clear;50;SE;7;82%

Hebbronville;Clear;49;Calm;0;96%

Henderson;Clear;48;Calm;0;80%

Hereford;Mostly clear;42;SW;6;49%

Hillsboro;Clear;54;S;8;64%

Hondo;Clear;49;NNE;5;89%

Houston;Fog;57;SSW;7;93%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Fog;55;S;3;89%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Fog;57;SSW;7;93%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Fog;47;Calm;0;94%

Houston Clover;Fog;48;Calm;0;93%

Houston Hooks;Fog;47;Calm;0;96%

Houston Hull;Fog;50;Calm;0;87%

Houston Intercontinental;Clear;53;S;3;89%

Huntsville;Clear;52;S;6;80%

Ingleside;Fog;55;S;3;96%

Jacksonville;Clear;45;S;2;88%

Jasper;Fog;45;Calm;0;100%

Junction;Partly cloudy;52;Calm;0;71%

Kellyusa Airport;Clear;51;Calm;0;79%

Kerrville;Clear;46;SSE;2;84%

Killeen;Mostly clear;53;SSW;5;72%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;53;SSW;5;71%

Kingsville Nas;Fog;50;Calm;0;96%

La Grange;Clear;51;S;3;92%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;55;WSW;6;62%

Lancaster;Clear;48;Calm;0;76%

Laredo;Mostly clear;54;SE;6;74%

Llano;Partly cloudy;45;Calm;0;87%

Longview;Clear;47;S;4;82%

Lubbock;Clear;55;WSW;6;39%

Lufkin;Clear;48;SE;3;96%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;53;SE;3;100%

Mcgregor;Clear;52;S;6;68%

Mckinney;Clear;50;S;7;71%

Mesquite;Clear;46;S;6;83%

Midland;Mostly cloudy;56;SSW;9;55%

Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;56;SSW;9;55%

Midlothian;Clear;50;S;4;69%

Mineola;Clear;46;SSE;3;76%

Mineral Wells;Clear;49;SE;7;68%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;45;SE;3;84%

Nacogdoches;Clear;41;Calm;0;95%

New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;45;SW;2;90%

Odessa;Mostly clear;55;SSW;7;61%

Orange;Clear;49;Calm;0;96%

Palacios;Fog;50;ESE;5;96%

Palestine;Clear;50;S;5;81%

Pampa;Mostly clear;49;SW;7;44%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly clear;41;SW;5;48%

Paris;Clear;53;S;6;65%

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;53%

Perryton;Partly cloudy;43;S;5;45%

Plainview;Clear;39;W;8;51%

Pleasanton;Clear;54;Calm;0;84%

Port Aransas;Mostly clear;61;SE;2;83%

Port Isabel;Mostly clear;65;NW;2;73%

Port Lavaca;Showers;54;Calm;0;93%

Randolph AFB;Clear;54;SSW;3;69%

Robstown;Fog;49;SSW;2;99%

Rockport;Mostly clear;52;SSE;3;96%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;54;S;7;81%

San Angelo;Clear;49;SW;6;73%

San Antonio;Clear;50;NNW;1;80%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;52;Calm;0;76%

San Marcos;Partly cloudy;44;WNW;3;95%

Seminole;Partly cloudy;47;SW;8;45%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;56;S;10;57%

Snyder;Partly cloudy;48;SSW;8;45%

Sonora;Clear;46;Calm;0;87%

Stephenville;Clear;50;S;5;70%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;52;SSW;7;66%

Sweetwater;Mostly clear;57;SW;8;51%

Temple;Clear;50;S;7;74%

Terrell;Clear;49;S;6;77%

Tyler;Clear;50;S;4;75%

Uvalde;Mostly clear;52;ENE;3;80%

Vernon;Partly cloudy;47;SW;6;57%

Victoria;Fog;46;S;1;93%

Waco;Clear;52;SSW;10;71%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;96%

Wharton;Fog;48;Calm;0;99%

Wichita Falls;Mostly clear;47;SE;9;72%

Wink;Clear;49;SE;5;35%

Zapata;Clear;50;ENE;2;87%

