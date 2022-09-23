Skip to main content
Weather

TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Friday, September 23, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;80;NE;7;40%

Abilene Dyess;Partly cloudy;77;NE;5;43%

Alice;Clear;73;SSW;5;90%

Alpine;Clear;65;ESE;4;67%

Amarillo;Clear;64;SE;6;71%

Angleton;Clear;74;Calm;0;93%

Arlington;Partly cloudy;77;E;1;53%

Austin;Clear;78;Calm;0;51%

Austin Bergstrom;Clear;77;SSW;7;55%

Bay;Clear;75;Calm;0;94%

Beaumont;Clear;77;N;1;91%

Beeville;Clear;73;SW;2;84%

Borger;Clear;57;NE;7;86%

Bowie;Clear;73;N;6;63%

Breckenridge;Partly cloudy;79;NNE;2;53%

Brenham;Clear;76;SW;2;63%

Bridgeport;Clear;70;Calm;0;73%

Brownsville;Mostly clear;78;N;2;86%

Brownwood;Clear;76;S;2;46%

Burnet;Clear;73;ENE;1;51%

Canadian;Cloudy;55;ENE;4;84%

Castroville;Clear;73;WSW;3;66%

Childress;Clear;66;E;10;62%

Cleburne;Clear;78;E;1;44%

College Station;Mostly clear;77;NNW;2;65%

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;6;41%

Conroe;Clear;73;NE;1;79%

Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;77;SSW;5;81%

Corsicana;Clear;80;ESE;1;61%

Cotulla;Clear;79;SE;7;66%

Dalhart;Partly cloudy;55;NNE;9;83%

Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;50%

Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;80;SSW;6;41%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;36%

Decatur;Clear;76;NNE;3;57%

Del Rio;Clear;77;ESE;5;53%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;75;ENE;7;60%

Denton;Mostly clear;75;E;2;61%

Dryden;Partly cloudy;72;NE;4;52%

Dumas;Mostly clear;52;NE;5;92%

Edinburg;Clear;73;ENE;0;88%

El Paso;Mostly clear;81;E;4;31%

Ellington;Mostly clear;82;SW;5;69%

Falfurrias;Clear;71;NW;2;96%

Fort Hood;Clear;80;SSE;2;45%

Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;80;ENE;1;46%

Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;82;SSW;3;39%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly clear;75;ENE;1;58%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;71;Calm;0;61%

Fredericksburg;Clear;68;NNE;1;54%

Gainesville;Clear;75;NNE;4;61%

Galveston;Mostly clear;83;S;5;79%

Gatesville;Clear;73;SSE;3;49%

Georgetown;Clear;71;SE;2;73%

Giddings;Clear;74;W;2;72%

Gilmer;Clear;75;ENE;3;71%

Graham;Mostly clear;77;NE;5;57%

Granbury;Clear;73;E;1;66%

Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;77;ENE;1;62%

Greenville;Clear;71;E;1;68%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;67;ENE;21;48%

Hamilton;Mostly clear;73;SSE;2;49%

Harlingen;Clear;76;Calm;0;93%

Hearne;Partly cloudy;74;NNE;1;78%

Hebbronville;Clear;71;S;3;92%

Henderson;Clear;72;NE;1;81%

Hereford;Clear;66;SE;7;74%

Hillsboro;Clear;78;SE;4;46%

Hondo;Clear;75;W;3;54%

Houston;Partly cloudy;82;NE;1;71%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;82;WSW;5;69%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly clear;84;WSW;9;65%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;79;NW;1;80%

Houston Clover;Mostly clear;80;Calm;0;73%

Houston Hooks;Mostly clear;76;W;3;73%

Houston Hull;Mostly clear;76;WSW;3;84%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;68%

Huntsville;Mostly clear;77;NNE;3;68%

Ingleside;Clear;78;S;3;86%

Jacksonville;Clear;73;ENE;1;81%

Jasper;Mostly clear;73;NNE;1;85%

Junction;Mostly cloudy;69;WSW;3;50%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly clear;80;SSE;6;57%

Kerrville;Clear;71;ESE;2;58%

Killeen;Clear;80;SSE;2;45%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;76;Calm;0;53%

Kingsville Nas;Clear;73;SSW;5;96%

La Grange;Clear;73;S;1;70%

Lago Vista;Clear;77;SE;1;42%

Lancaster;Mostly clear;71;ENE;1;67%

Laredo;Clear;81;SE;10;62%

Llano;Partly cloudy;72;NNE;2;59%

Longview;Clear;75;NE;3;74%

Lubbock;Clear;71;ESE;6;61%

Lufkin;Clear;78;ENE;6;68%

Mcallen;Clear;78;SE;3;84%

Mcgregor;Clear;79;S;3;41%

Mckinney;Clear;73;Calm;0;61%

Mesquite;Clear;76;E;1;60%

Midland;Clear;74;SE;3;32%

Midland Airpark;Clear;74;SE;3;32%

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;67%

Mineola;Clear;70;E;2;84%

Mineral Wells;Clear;76;Calm;0;49%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly clear;74;E;6;73%

Nacogdoches;Clear;73;NNE;1;83%

New Braunfels;Clear;76;SE;1;64%

Odessa;Clear;70;SSE;4;40%

Orange;Clear;75;NNW;1;95%

Palacios;Mostly clear;84;S;5;69%

Palestine;Clear;73;ENE;2;80%

Pampa;Partly cloudy;54;ENE;6;96%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;54;ENE;6;87%

Paris;Mostly clear;78;E;7;72%

Pecos;Clear;72;SSE;6;47%

Perryton;Cloudy;54;ESE;4;90%

Plainview;Clear;63;SE;7;72%

Pleasanton;Clear;77;S;2;67%

Port Aransas;Clear;82;SSE;5;82%

Port Isabel;Mostly clear;83;NE;3;82%

Port Lavaca;Clear;79;SSW;2;81%

Randolph AFB;Clear;78;Calm;0;56%

Robstown;Clear;73;Calm;3;83%

Rockport;Clear;77;S;3;91%

Rocksprings;Clear;71;SSE;4;57%

San Angelo;Clear;75;S;7;28%

San Antonio;Clear;80;ESE;1;57%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;79;SSE;5;59%

San Marcos;Clear;76;S;2;57%

Seminole;Clear;70;ESE;4;57%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly clear;76;NE;9;56%

Snyder;Clear;75;ENE;5;49%

Sonora;Clear;68;E;2;44%

Stephenville;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;56%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;76;ESE;5;70%

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;75;ENE;3;45%

Temple;Clear;78;S;6;53%

Terrell;Clear;75;Calm;0;57%

Tyler;Clear;79;E;2;70%

Uvalde;Partly cloudy;75;SE;2;61%

Vernon;Clear;65;NNE;8;71%

Victoria;Clear;73;S;1;88%

Waco;Clear;78;E;3;49%

Weslaco;Clear;76;Calm;0;90%

Wharton;Clear;79;SSW;2;82%

Wichita Falls;Clear;69;NE;8;67%

Wink;Mostly clear;71;SE;9;50%

Zapata;Mostly clear;80;ESE;5;73%

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By