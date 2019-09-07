TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, September 6, 2019

898 FPUS54 KEPZ 070953

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

353 AM MDT Sat Sep 7 2019

TXZ418-072215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

353 AM MDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ419-072215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

353 AM MDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ423-072215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

353 AM MDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ420-072215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

353 AM MDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ424-072215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

353 AM MDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs 85 to 90. West

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows 65 to 70.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows 65 to 70.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ422-072215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

353 AM MDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ421-072215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

353 AM MDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

