TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2019

_____

767 FPUS54 KEPZ 260909

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

309 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2019

TXZ418-262215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

309 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to

5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ419-262215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

309 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to

5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ423-262215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

309 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up

to 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ420-262215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

309 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ424-262215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

309 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ422-262215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

309 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ421-262215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

309 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather