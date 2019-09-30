TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 29, 2019
565 FPUS54 KEPZ 300954
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
354 AM MDT Mon Sep 30 2019
TXZ418-302330-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
354 AM MDT Mon Sep 30 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs 85 to 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows 60 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ419-302330-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
354 AM MDT Mon Sep 30 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Highs 85 to 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north up to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ423-302330-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
354 AM MDT Mon Sep 30 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
80 to 85.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ420-302330-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
354 AM MDT Mon Sep 30 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ424-302330-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
354 AM MDT Mon Sep 30 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ422-302330-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
354 AM MDT Mon Sep 30 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ421-302330-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
354 AM MDT Mon Sep 30 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
80 to 85.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
