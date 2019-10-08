TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, October 7, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

508 AM MDT Tue Oct 8 2019

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

508 AM MDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

508 AM MDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 65. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

508 AM MDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 60 to 65. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

508 AM MDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

508 AM MDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

508 AM MDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

508 AM MDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

