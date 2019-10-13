TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 12, 2019

523 FPUS54 KEPZ 130859

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

259 AM MDT Sun Oct 13 2019

TXZ418-419-132215-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

259 AM MDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ420-422>424-132215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Sierra Blanca,

Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo, and Indian Hot Springs

259 AM MDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ421-132215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

259 AM MDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

NMZ407-410-411-132215-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern Dona Ana County-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Garfield, Hatch,

Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

259 AM MDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

