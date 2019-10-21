TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019

281 FPUS54 KEPZ 210852

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

252 AM MDT Mon Oct 21 2019

TXZ418-212215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

252 AM MDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ419-212215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

252 AM MDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TXZ423-212215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

252 AM MDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ420-212215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

252 AM MDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TXZ424-212215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

252 AM MDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ422-212215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

252 AM MDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TXZ421-212215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

252 AM MDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

