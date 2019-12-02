TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 1, 2019

_____

890 FPUS54 KEPZ 021012

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

312 AM MST Mon Dec 2 2019

TXZ418-419-022345-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

312 AM MST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A 10 percent chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5

to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

TXZ423-424-022345-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

312 AM MST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ420-422-022345-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

312 AM MST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ421-022345-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

312 AM MST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NMZ407-411-022345-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Las Cruces, Vado,

and Sunland Park

312 AM MST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

Hefner

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather