TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

447 AM MST Thu Dec 5 2019

TXZ418-052315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

447 AM MST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

70. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ419-052315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

447 AM MST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

TXZ423-052315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

447 AM MST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ420-052315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

447 AM MST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ424-052315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

447 AM MST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ422-052315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

447 AM MST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ421-052315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

447 AM MST Thu Dec 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

