TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 14, 2019

207 FPUS54 KEPZ 151135

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

435 AM MST Sun Dec 15 2019

TXZ418-160145-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

435 AM MST Sun Dec 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ419-160145-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

435 AM MST Sun Dec 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Becoming windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. West winds increasing to 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 50 to 55. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ423-160145-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

435 AM MST Sun Dec 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 25 to 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

TXZ420-160145-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

435 AM MST Sun Dec 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 40. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ424-160145-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

435 AM MST Sun Dec 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ422-160145-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

435 AM MST Sun Dec 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs 40 to 45. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ421-160145-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

435 AM MST Sun Dec 15 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

