TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 18, 2019

989 FPUS54 KEPZ 191102

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

402 AM MST Thu Dec 19 2019

TXZ418-192330-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

402 AM MST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ419-192330-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

402 AM MST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ420-192330-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

402 AM MST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 50 to 55.

TXZ423-192330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

402 AM MST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ421-192330-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

402 AM MST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ422-192330-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

402 AM MST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 50 to 55.

TXZ424-192330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

402 AM MST Thu Dec 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

