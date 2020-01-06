TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 5, 2020

_____

092 FPUS54 KEPZ 060947

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

247 AM MST Mon Jan 6 2020

TXZ418-419-070030-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

247 AM MST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ423-424-070030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

247 AM MST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ420-422-070030-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

247 AM MST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

TXZ421-070030-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

247 AM MST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

NMZ407-411-070030-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Las Cruces, Vado,

and Sunland Park

247 AM MST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

Hefner

_____

