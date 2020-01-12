TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 11, 2020

465 FPUS54 KEPZ 121053

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

353 AM MST Sun Jan 12 2020

TXZ418-130130-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

353 AM MST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ419-130130-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

353 AM MST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

TXZ420-130130-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

353 AM MST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ423-130130-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

353 AM MST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ421-130130-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

353 AM MST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

TXZ422-130130-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

353 AM MST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ424-130130-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

353 AM MST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

$$

