TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

503 AM MST Wed Jan 29 2020

TXZ418-292330-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

503 AM MST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TXZ419-292330-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

503 AM MST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to

55. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TXZ420-292330-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

503 AM MST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.

TXZ423-292330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

503 AM MST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 55. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ421-292330-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

503 AM MST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds up to 5 mph

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

45 to 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ422-292330-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

503 AM MST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs 50 to 55.

TXZ424-292330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

503 AM MST Wed Jan 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

