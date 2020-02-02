TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 1, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
353 AM MST Sun Feb 2 2020
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
353 AM MST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy.
Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
40 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Very windy. Lows around 40. Southwest
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Breezy, cooler. Highs 45 to 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance
of precipitation 10 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
353 AM MST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
10 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Windy. Lows around
40. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance
of precipitation 10 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
353 AM MST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
10 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs
in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
40 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 55 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper teens.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
353 AM MST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
10 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs
65 to 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to
the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
353 AM MST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the
southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming
west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Cooler. Highs 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Colder. Lows in the middle teens.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and
snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
353 AM MST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 60 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Colder. Lows in the upper teens.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers and snow showers.
Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
353 AM MST Sun Feb 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Colder. Highs around
40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
