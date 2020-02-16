TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 15, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

217 AM MST Sun Feb 16 2020

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

217 AM MST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

217 AM MST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

217 AM MST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

217 AM MST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

217 AM MST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

217 AM MST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of

snow showers and rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

217 AM MST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

