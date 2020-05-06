TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 5, 2020

_____

706 FPUS54 KEPZ 060942

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

342 AM MDT Wed May 6 2020

TXZ418-070000-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

342 AM MDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ419-070000-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

342 AM MDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Not as warm. Highs around 80. East winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ420-070000-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

342 AM MDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 25 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ423-070000-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

342 AM MDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ421-070000-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

342 AM MDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

TXZ422-070000-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

342 AM MDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 55 to 60. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ424-070000-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

342 AM MDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 60. West

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather