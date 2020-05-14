TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

042 FPUS54 KEPZ 140912

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

312 AM MDT Thu May 14 2020

TXZ418-142345-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

312 AM MDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ419-142345-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

312 AM MDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ420-142345-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

312 AM MDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ423-142345-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

312 AM MDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ421-142345-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

312 AM MDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ422-142345-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

312 AM MDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ424-142345-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

312 AM MDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

Dennhardt

