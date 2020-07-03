TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2020

066 FPUS54 KEPZ 030900

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

300 AM MDT Fri Jul 3 2020

TXZ418-032345-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

300 AM MDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 100. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

102. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101.

$$

TXZ419-032345-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

300 AM MDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

101. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ420-032345-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

300 AM MDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ423-032345-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

300 AM MDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101.

$$

TXZ421-032345-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

300 AM MDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

101. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101.

$$

TXZ422-032345-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

300 AM MDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ424-032345-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

300 AM MDT Fri Jul 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

101.

$$

Dennhardt

