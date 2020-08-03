TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 2, 2020
_____
115 FPUS54 KEPZ 031057
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
457 AM MDT Mon Aug 3 2020
TXZ418-032215-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
457 AM MDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 101. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.
$$
TXZ419-032215-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
457 AM MDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 100. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows 70 to 75. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ420-032215-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
457 AM MDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ423-032215-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
457 AM MDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 101. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows 70 to 75.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ421-032215-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
457 AM MDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ422-032215-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
457 AM MDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 10 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ424-032215-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
457 AM MDT Mon Aug 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows 70 to 75. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 100.
$$
_____
