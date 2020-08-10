TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 9, 2020

555 FPUS54 KEPZ 101031

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

431 AM MDT Mon Aug 10 2020

TXZ418-102300-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

431 AM MDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

TXZ419-102300-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

431 AM MDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

$$

TXZ420-102300-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

431 AM MDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ423-102300-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

431 AM MDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

$$

TXZ421-102300-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

431 AM MDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

$$

TXZ422-102300-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

431 AM MDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ424-102300-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

431 AM MDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

$$

