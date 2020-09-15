TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

233 PM MDT Tue Sep 15 2020

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

233 PM MDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

233 PM MDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

233 PM MDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

233 PM MDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

233 PM MDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

233 PM MDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

233 PM MDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

