TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 30, 2020

329 FPUS54 KEPZ 010827

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

227 AM MDT Thu Oct 1 2020

TXZ418-012215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

227 AM MDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ419-012215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

227 AM MDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ420-012215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

227 AM MDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ423-012215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

227 AM MDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ421-012215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

227 AM MDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

TXZ422-012215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

227 AM MDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ424-012215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

227 AM MDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

