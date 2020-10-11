TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 11, 2020

261 FPUS54 KEPZ 112031

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

231 PM MDT Sun Oct 11 2020

TXZ418-121130-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

231 PM MDT Sun Oct 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ419-121130-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

231 PM MDT Sun Oct 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ420-121130-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

231 PM MDT Sun Oct 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ423-121130-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

231 PM MDT Sun Oct 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

TXZ421-121130-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

231 PM MDT Sun Oct 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

TXZ422-121130-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

231 PM MDT Sun Oct 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

TXZ424-121130-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

231 PM MDT Sun Oct 11 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

