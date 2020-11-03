TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, November 2, 2020

054 FPUS54 KEPZ 031246

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

546 AM MST Tue Nov 3 2020

TXZ418-032330-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

546 AM MST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. North winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ419-032330-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

546 AM MST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ420-032330-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

546 AM MST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ423-032330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

546 AM MST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ421-032330-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

546 AM MST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ422-032330-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

546 AM MST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ424-032330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

546 AM MST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

