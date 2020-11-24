TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, November 23, 2020

_____

518 FPUS54 KEPZ 240925

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

225 AM MST Tue Nov 24 2020

TXZ418-242315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

225 AM MST Tue Nov 24 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs

65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ419-242315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

225 AM MST Tue Nov 24 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ420-242315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

225 AM MST Tue Nov 24 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ423-242315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

225 AM MST Tue Nov 24 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

35 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ421-242315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

225 AM MST Tue Nov 24 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs

65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 30 to 35. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

TXZ422-242315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

225 AM MST Tue Nov 24 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust through the day.

Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around

55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ424-242315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

225 AM MST Tue Nov 24 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs

70 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

_____

