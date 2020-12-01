TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, November 30, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

458 AM MST Tue Dec 1 2020

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

458 AM MST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

458 AM MST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows 25 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

458 AM MST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

458 AM MST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

458 AM MST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 20.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper teens.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

458 AM MST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 20 to 25. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 40. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain.

Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

458 AM MST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 10 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

