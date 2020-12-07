TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 6, 2020
_____
484 FPUS54 KEPZ 071024
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
324 AM MST Mon Dec 7 2020
TXZ418-072315-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
324 AM MST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Breezy. Highs around 60. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ419-072315-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
324 AM MST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ420-072315-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
324 AM MST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ423-072315-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
324 AM MST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ421-072315-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
324 AM MST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ422-072315-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
324 AM MST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ424-072315-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
324 AM MST Mon Dec 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs 65 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather