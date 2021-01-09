TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, January 8, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

205 AM MST Sat Jan 9 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

205 AM MST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

205 AM MST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

205 AM MST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

205 AM MST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

205 AM MST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs 40 to 45. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper teens. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the middle teens.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

205 AM MST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

205 AM MST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 45 to 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 25. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

