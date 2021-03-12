TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 11, 2021

958 FPUS54 KEPZ 121009

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

309 AM MST Fri Mar 12 2021

TXZ418-130000-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

309 AM MST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ419-130000-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

309 AM MST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs 55 to 60. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ420-130000-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

309 AM MST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs 50 to 55.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 30 to 35. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ423-130000-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

309 AM MST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 65. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ421-130000-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

309 AM MST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs around 60. West winds 20 to

30 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ422-130000-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

309 AM MST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 30 to 35. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 55 to 60. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ424-130000-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

309 AM MST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs 60 to 65. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

