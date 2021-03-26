TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 25, 2021

771 FPUS54 KEPZ 261029

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

429 AM MDT Fri Mar 26 2021

TXZ418-262215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

429 AM MDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ419-262215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

429 AM MDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ420-262215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

429 AM MDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 60 to 65. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ423-262215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

429 AM MDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ421-262215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

429 AM MDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ422-262215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

429 AM MDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 60 to 65. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ424-262215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

429 AM MDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.

$$

