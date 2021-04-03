TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, April 2, 2021

_____

191 FPUS54 KEPZ 030905

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

305 AM MDT Sat Apr 3 2021

TXZ418-032300-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

305 AM MDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ419-032300-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

305 AM MDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ420-032300-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

305 AM MDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ423-032300-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

305 AM MDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

TXZ421-032300-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

305 AM MDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ422-032300-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

305 AM MDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ424-032300-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

305 AM MDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

_____

