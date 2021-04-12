TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 11, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

302 AM MDT Mon Apr 12 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

302 AM MDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 85 to

90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

302 AM MDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

302 AM MDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45. East winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

302 AM MDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 85 to

90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

302 AM MDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

302 AM MDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

302 AM MDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

