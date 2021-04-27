TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, April 26, 2021

_____

593 FPUS54 KEPZ 271012

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

412 AM MDT Tue Apr 27 2021

TXZ418-272245-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

412 AM MDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ419-272245-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

412 AM MDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ420-272245-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

412 AM MDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ423-272245-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

412 AM MDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ421-272245-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

412 AM MDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ422-272245-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

412 AM MDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 75 to

80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ424-272245-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

412 AM MDT Tue Apr 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain showers

after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather