TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 13, 2021

765 FPUS54 KEPZ 140942

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

342 AM MDT Fri May 14 2021

TXZ418-142230-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

342 AM MDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 60 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ419-142230-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

342 AM MDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TXZ420-142230-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

342 AM MDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ423-142230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

342 AM MDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ421-142230-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

342 AM MDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TXZ422-142230-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

342 AM MDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 55 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ424-142230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

342 AM MDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

