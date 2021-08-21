TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, August 20, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

405 AM MDT Sat Aug 21 2021

TXZ418-212315-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

405 AM MDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ419-212315-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

405 AM MDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ420-212315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

405 AM MDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ423-212315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

405 AM MDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ421-212315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

405 AM MDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ422-212315-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

405 AM MDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ424-212315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

405 AM MDT Sat Aug 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

