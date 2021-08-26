TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

311 AM MDT Thu Aug 26 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

311 AM MDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 90 to

95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

311 AM MDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

311 AM MDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

311 AM MDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

311 AM MDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

311 AM MDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

311 AM MDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

