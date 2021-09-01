TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 31, 2021

964 FPUS54 KEPZ 011004

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

404 AM MDT Wed Sep 1 2021

TXZ418-012215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

404 AM MDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ419-012215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

404 AM MDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ420-012215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

404 AM MDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

80 to 85. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

60 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

TXZ423-012215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

404 AM MDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

85 to 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ421-012215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

404 AM MDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ422-012215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

404 AM MDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

60 to 65. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

TXZ424-012215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

404 AM MDT Wed Sep 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

85 to 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

