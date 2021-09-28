TX El Paso TX\/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, September 27, 2021 _____ 075 FPUS54 KEPZ 281052 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas National Weather Service El Paso TX\/Santa Teresa NM 452 AM MDT Tue Sep 28 2021 TXZ418-282245- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 452 AM MDT Tue Sep 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ419-282245- Eastern\/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 452 AM MDT Tue Sep 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ420-282245- Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 452 AM MDT Tue Sep 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ423-282245- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso\/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 452 AM MDT Tue Sep 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ421-282245- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 452 AM MDT Tue Sep 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 50 to 55. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 75 to 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ422-282245- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 452 AM MDT Tue Sep 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 50 to 55. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ424-282245- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 452 AM MDT Tue Sep 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather