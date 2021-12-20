TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

304 AM MST Mon Dec 20 2021

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

304 AM MST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

304 AM MST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

304 AM MST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

304 AM MST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

304 AM MST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

304 AM MST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

304 AM MST Mon Dec 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

