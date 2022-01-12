TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 11, 2022

_____

735 FPUS54 KEPZ 120901

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

201 AM MST Wed Jan 12 2022

TXZ418-122330-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

201 AM MST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ419-122330-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

201 AM MST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ420-122330-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

201 AM MST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ423-122330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

201 AM MST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

TXZ421-122330-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

201 AM MST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs around

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ422-122330-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

201 AM MST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ424-122330-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

201 AM MST Wed Jan 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather