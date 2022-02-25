TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 24, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

334 AM MST Fri Feb 25 2022

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

334 AM MST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

334 AM MST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

334 AM MST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

334 AM MST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

334 AM MST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

334 AM MST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

334 AM MST Fri Feb 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

