TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

339 AM MDT Wed May 18 2022

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

339 AM MDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

339 AM MDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

339 AM MDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 60.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

339 AM MDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 60.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

339 AM MDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the upper 50s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

339 AM MDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 60.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

339 AM MDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

