TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 21, 2022

_____

188 FPUS54 KEPZ 212006

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

206 PM MDT Thu Jul 21 2022

TXZ418-221015-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

206 PM MDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs 97 to 102. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs 96 to 101. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ419-221015-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

206 PM MDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ420-221015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

206 PM MDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ423-221015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

206 PM MDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ421-221015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

206 PM MDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ422-221015-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

206 PM MDT Thu Jul 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

20 mph, becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ424-221015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

206 PM MDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather